Car crashes through side of bank in New Port Richey

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the wheel.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A car has slammed into the side of a Wells Fargo bank in New Port Richey Friday morning, punching a hole right through the wall.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old man was driving his 2001 GMC Yukon southbound down Madison Street near State Road-54 when he had a medical emergency and lost control of the wheel.

The driver veered into the east shoulder of the roadway, hitting a sign flag for "The Original Barbershop," troopers say. He then reportedly continued through a grass field, overrunning several bushes next to a parking lot before hitting the exterior wall of the Wells Fargo bank on State Road-54.

Luckily, troopers say the bank was unoccupied.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.