x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Crash kills driver after car flips over barrier on I-275

Authorities say it happened just after 4 p.m. on I-275 near the downtown St. Petersburg exit.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Pete police and Florida Highway Patrol says a person is dead after their car flipped off the I-375 exit ramp Sunday.

Troopers say the person lost control of their car on the wet pavement and crashed into the concrete barrier wall. When the car hit the wall, it flipped over and fell on top of a City of St. Petersburg utility truck that was parked below, according to FHP. 

Authorities say it happened just after 4 p.m. on I-275 near the downtown St. Petersburg exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter