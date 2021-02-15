Crash kills driver after car flips over barrier on I-275

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Pete police and Florida Highway Patrol says a person is dead after their car flipped off the I-375 exit ramp Sunday.

Troopers say the person lost control of their car on the wet pavement and crashed into the concrete barrier wall. When the car hit the wall, it flipped over and fell on top of a City of St. Petersburg utility truck that was parked below, according to FHP.