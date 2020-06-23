Car bursts into flames on Howard Frankland Bridge heading toward St. Pete

A car caught fire Tuesday evening on the Howard Frankland Bridge, heading toward St. Pete.
Nobody was hurt. But, traffic was slowed down on I-275 southbound around rush hour. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
