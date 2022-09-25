Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

It happened after two cars collided on Gandy Bridge.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water.

At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.

The driver behind the wheel was able to make it out of the soggy car and arrive on shore. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.