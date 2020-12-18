Car crashes into building in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police said a car crashed into a building Friday morning on Park Boulevard.
Authorities said it happened at 10:49 a.m. at 5460 Park Blvd. N. The building is a small strip with several businesses, including a beauty bar and a Red Wing shoe store.
Police said there are no injuries but there is structural damage.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
