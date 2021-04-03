Car crashes into Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said everyone is okay after a car drove into a home early Thursday morning.
Officers said it happened on the 2500 block of South Westshore Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
Police said they do not yet what caused the driver to crash into the home, damaging the front half of the residence.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
