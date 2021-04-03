x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Car crashes into Tampa home

Police say everyone involved will be okay.
Credit: WTSP

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said everyone is okay after a car drove into a home early Thursday morning. 

Officers said it happened on the 2500 block of South Westshore Boulevard just before 3 a.m. 

Police said they do not yet what caused the driver to crash into the home, damaging the front half of the residence.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter