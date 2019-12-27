TAMPA, Fla. — A car plunged into the water Thursday night near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Tampa police say the driver somehow careened into the water around 8:15 p.m. No other cars were involved.

Emergency crews say the driver had water in the lungs. But, the person was pulled out and revived, then taken to the hospital. The driver is expected to survive. Nobody else was in the car.

The terrifying ordeal happened on the westbound side of the Causeway, about a mile from Tampa. Authorities say they still need to get the car out of the water, but traffic shouldn't be too bad in the area.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

