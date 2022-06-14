Police: Person on scooter injured in crash

The extent of the person's injuries are not known at this time.

TAMPA, Fla — A person who was hit by a car while riding a scooter was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday evening, Tampa police officers responded to Bayshore Boulevard near South Magnolia Avenue where the individual was hit.

They were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. At this time, the extent of their injuries is not known.

The intersection has been shut down. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Avoid the area! SB Bayshore Blvd. at the intersection of S Magnolia Ave. is shutdown due to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on a scooter. pic.twitter.com/JMr49clkkc — TampaPD (@TampaPD) June 14, 2022