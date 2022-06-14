Police: Person on scooter injured in crash

TAMPA, Fla — A person who was hit by a car while riding a scooter was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday evening, Tampa police officers responded to Bayshore Boulevard near South Magnolia Avenue where the individual was hit.
They were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. At this time, the extent of their injuries is not known.
The intersection has been shut down. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.