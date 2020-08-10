Cardboard cutouts showing the faces of childhood cancer in the stands at Rowdies game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pandemic has changed the way we do almost everything. And it's made us get creative.
That's what one college freshman did to make sure kids fighting cancer got a chance to enjoy a game of soccer.
For the last six years, families of children fighting cancer fill the Tampa Bay Rowdies stadium. They did this year too, but instead as cardboard cutouts!
They sat right behind the bench on October 3rd.
The idea was thought up by 19-year-old Cole Eicher. He knows how important a game like this is because he used to go to them.
"I really had the chance to take my mind off of cancer and really enjoy these games as they were. I wasn't thinking about any of my treatment options or plans that I was doing. I was just having some fun at these games," Eicher said.
Cole had brain cancer as a child. At 12-years-old he was signed to a one-day contract with the team and they've been working together ever since.
Now cancer-free, he wanted to make sure these kids had that same experience, regardless of the pandemic.
Eicher raises awareness and funds for pediatric cancer through #GoldTogether, a national pediatric cancer effort that operates with the American Cancer Society.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
