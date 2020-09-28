Silver Alert canceled, St. Pete man found safe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: Carl Lester Byrd has been found safe, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
The 77-year-old went missing early Monday morning and was found around 11 a.m.
Previous story:
Investigators say he drove off in his 2016 Red Dodge Journey SUV bearing Florida license plate Z4LYB. Deputies said Byrd then called his wife around 1:30 a.m. Monday and told her he was on I-275 in heavy construction.
Deputies say he could be in Sarasota County. According to deputies, he has memory issues.
Byrd is a Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 140 pounds. He also has an amputated left leg.
Anyone who has any info on where Byrd might be is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.
