Carla Wallenda, member of the Flying Wallendas, passes away, son says

A member of the Great Wallendas, Carla Wallenda, has passed away, according to her son, Rick.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of the greatest performers of all time, and my mother, Carla Wallenda," Rick Wallenda wrote on Facebook. "Just one day after the anniversary of my brother Mario's passing."

Carla Wallenda was the daughter Karl Wallenda, founder of the Great Wallendas, more popularly known as the Flying Wallendas, according to Wallenda Enterprises.

