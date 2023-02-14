10-year-old Carmel boy surprised with truck parade in his honor

Matthew is a big fan of big trucks, and several of them stopped by Monday to help him celebrate a birthday.

CARMEL, Ind. — That commotion you heard along a Carmel street Monday afternoon? It was a special birthday celebration.

10-year-old Matthew is a big fan of trucks. In fact, he's become pals with Kerry Gilmore, the man who drives the trash truck in his neighborhood.

Kerry has even given Matthew tours of his big truck.

Recently, Matthew's parents teamed up with Republic Services to set up a parade of trucks to pass the family's home.

They got lots of support, including from Carmel first responders, who joined the fun with a fire truck and a police vehicle.