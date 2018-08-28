NEW YORK -- The U.S. Coast Guard said a cruise ship struck a cruise terminal in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard is investigating the allision (strike) between the Carnival Horizon and the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Investigators said the ship struck Pier 90 while mooring at Pier 88 in the terminal.

The Coast Guard said no injuries or pollution were reported, and that they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage to Pier 90.

