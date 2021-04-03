You won't have to worry about any rigged carnival games at this year's Strawberry Festival

Justice officials inspected every game to make sure they followed Florida law, the State Attorney's Office said.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The 86th annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicked off in Plant City on Thursday with all the activities one can expect from a carnival, including the often-controversial carnival games.

It's a common debate - which games are rigged? From oval-shaped basketball rims to dulled darts, there are plenty of online guides detailing how some games were made.

However, State Attorney Andrew Warren says there's no need to worry about any of those shenanigans at this year's Strawberry Festival. Justice officials spent Thursday morning inspecting and certifying each and every game at the carnival.

Each game has its own regulation under Florida law, according to Warren - 101 rules to be exact. That means every piece of equipment, every basketball, every ring, every dart, and every plastic duck must follow a certain code.

“The Strawberry Festival is about having a good time with your family. We make sure vendors are following the rules to keep the games fair so everyone can have as much fun as possible,” Warren said.

The State Attorney's Office says breaking any of these rules will not result in a crime, but vendors can be fined for civil violations.

Warren said a small number of issues were found at the Strawberry Festival, like missing words on game signs, but they were immediately corrected.