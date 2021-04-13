The Carrollton Police Department released a statement overnight on behalf of Sgt. Rob Holloway’s wife, Stephanie.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — After what the Carroll County Sheriff called a "horrific" series of events on Monday when three law enforcement officers were shot, one family is speaking out.

The Carrollton Police Department released a statement overnight on behalf of Sgt. Rob Holloway’s wife, Stephanie. Holloway was shot during the pursuit of two people from Birmingham, Ala. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Grady Hospital.

She said she wanted to publicly thank everyone for the "outpouring of love and support for her, Rob, and their son, Grady."

Holloway was the first police officer on the scene after a state trooper's vehicle became disabled after it was shot at when trying to pull over a car on I-20 traveling 111mph. Holloway's captain said after he was shot, he struck a utility pole and was air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital where he underwent surgery.

The statement said she was grateful for all the calls, texts, posts, comments, and messages sent to her, their family, and on social media.

While they said she'd love to personally respond to everyone, it is "obviously not possible," the statement said.

Holloway started his law enforcement career in 2007 where he worked at the Carroll County Jail. He was hired by the Carrollton Police Department in 2008.

"Stephanie sends her thanks, love, and hugs to all of you. They can feel everyone’s prayers and are forever grateful."