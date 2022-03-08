Rabies exposure prompts alert in northeast Tampa

The rabies alert will last for 60 days.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The cat in the photo above is a generic picture of a cat, not the one mentioned in the story.

A rabies alert has been issued after a stray cat in northeast Tampa tested positive for the viral disease on Monday.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said a person was exposed to the cat and has begun rabies post-exposure vaccination. The cat was a black domestic shorthair stray cat.

The alert applies to the surrounding areas of East Bank Drive in Tampa, FDOH in Hillsborough says.

The rabies alert will last for 60 days.

Anyone who has been bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva of this described cat in the area is asked to report the exposure to DOH-Hillsborough at 813-307-8059.

Health officials also urge people to stay away from "neighborhood pets" or any wild animals, informing you that, "it's not worth the risk."