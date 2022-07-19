Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Here's what you can do to stop it.

Law enforcement say these car are most likely to be targeted by thieves.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADENTON, Fla. — Catalytic converters. They're a hot ticket item thieves target, which can end up costing you thousands of dollars to fix.

Law enforcement agencies, such as the Bradenton Police Department, are reporting an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Police said it takes mere moments for someone to steal a catalytic converter by cutting it from a car.

Why catalytic converters? The coveted car parts house precious metals, such as palladium, rhodium and platinum. These metals help the catalytic converters reduce harmful toxic emissions coming from car engines.

However, because these precious metals have recently increased in value, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed over the past few years.

And if your car has its catalytic converter stolen, it could cost you thousands of dollars to replace or you could be left with a headache from all the noise now coming from your car.

According to police, these are the most commonly targeted cars, SUVs and trucks:

Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks

Ford F-series pick-up trucks and Econoline vans

Honda Accord sedans and Element SUVs

Jeep Patriot SUVs

Mitsubishi Outlander SUVs

But there are ways you can help prevent theft. Here's what police recommend:

Park in a garage or well-lit area if possible.

Be vigilant of your property, and the property of your neighbors. Be on the lookout for suspicious people under or around cars, or those with numerous catalytic converters, with cut marks, in their possession.

Mark the vehicle VIN on the converter using a UV pen.

If you happen to see any unusual or suspicious activity, you're urged to contact your local law enforcement agency. And, in case of an emergency, call 911.