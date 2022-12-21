Community school coordinator at Gibsonton Elementary School receives Vincent Jackson Honorary Award

Catherine Gilmore received the award for her support and commitment to community service.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — An employee at Gibsonton Elementary School known for her work in the community received the Vincent Jackson Honorary Award.

Catherine Gilmore is the school's community school coordinator, but before she stepped into the role three and a half years ago, she served in the Army Reserves before switching to active duty. Gilmore was injured in 2005 and had to learn to walk again. She then taught for 14 years as a teacher in Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Gilmore comes from a strong military background. Her father and grandparents were in the military and her husband is retired military. She's also a mother of two, who are both in the military.

The Vincent Jackson Honorary Award is "intended to recognize a military member in the Tampa Bay community for their support and commitment in the areas of community service with an emphasis on supporting our youth through educational, emotional and the overall physical health of children," a press release said.

In her current role, Gilmore speaks with students, stakeholders, parents and the community about what the school should look like. She's even been a part of the installation of street lights and sidewalks for a safer walk to school.