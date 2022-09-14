Catholic Charities, Hillsborough County unveil new affordable housing complex

Mercy Oaks Apartments on North Florida Avenue will open in October with 20 units for low-income families.

TAMPA, Fla. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to unveil a new affordable housing complex in Tampa.

Both Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County teamed up to build Mercy Oaks Apartments on North Florida Avenue. It's set to open in October with twenty units ranging from one to three bedrooms.

"This is really a huge step in the right direction and while it's only 20 apartments, it's a big deal for the 20 families that will be moving in," Maggie Rogers, executive director of Catholic Charities, said.

The county used $2.4 million in funds, while $1.9 million came from Catholic Charities to aid in construction.

The nonprofit and the county recently unveiled another apartment complex dubbed the Villas Apartments in Ruskin this past June.

In 2019, both Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, in partnership with the Diocese of St. Petersburg, stated it's launched an initiative to build between eight to ten new affordable housing buildings.

They've since converted some buildings into affordable housing units.

"Everyone deserves a safe place and a secure roof over their heads every evening," Hillsborough County Commission Board Chair Kimberly Overman said.

Future tenants like Carrie Ann Edwards said she wasn't expecting how big the space would be. She said she's grateful for all the amenities it has to offer including a washer and dryer of her own.

"God got me where I wanted to be so I'm just happy," she said.

Rogers said they're hoping to build another 70 units in the next two years through continued partnerships.

In 2021, Tampa led the nation in rent growth, according to a report from CoStar. It experienced a 25% rent growth year-over-year.