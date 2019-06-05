VALRICO, Fla. — Video sent to 10News is raising concern for parents across the Tampa Bay area. Drivers can clearly be seen speeding past crossing guards outside a school trying to get children across the street.

Parents say it's happening at Mulrennan Middle School.

Now they're calling for tougher punishments and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down. Deputies are handing out tickets ranging anywhere from $50 to $500, depending on the speed.

Danielle Waymire is one of the mothers who says drivers have been doing this for months.

“This has been going on since last school year,” she said.

Waymire says at first drivers were speeding through the crosswalk because a guard wasn’t there. That’s when she and other parents organized a fundraiser to hire crossing guards to stand in front of the school.

That worked for a while, but not for long. Soon after, Waymire says drivers began ignoring the crossing guards.

In the video sent to 10News, you can see two separate cars passing a crossing guard holding a stop sign. One is a white car and the other is a white SUV.

“These are our children and it’s our responsibility as adults to make sure we are following the law," Waymire said. "God forbid they were to hit a child. That’s something you’ll have to live with for the rest of your life just because you chose not to do the speed limit.”

It’s why deputies are cracking down on school zone speeders. A typical moving violation will cost you $163. Under Florida law, tickets for speeding in a school zone range anywhere from $50 to $500 depending on the speed.

1-9 mph = $50 speeding ticket

10-14 mph = $200 speeding ticket

15-19 mph =$300 speeding ticket

20-29 mph = $350 speeding ticket

30mph or more = $500 speeding ticket

Parents are pushing for even tougher punishments. They’ve got the support of State Senator Janet Cruz, who proposed a plan this legislative session for lawmakers to approve a million dollars to pay for more sidewalks in Hillsborough County.

As of right now, that bill is on hold.

The Hillsborough County sheriff’s office released the following statement on the incident:

"The behavior of the driver is unacceptable. While we work tirelessly to enforce Florida's traffic laws, we need drivers to take personal responsibility in helping us keep children safe."

