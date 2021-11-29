Ways to celebrate Hanukkah around Tampa Bay

From traditional foods and menorah lightings to 5Ks and ice skating, there are Hanukkah celebrations for everyone.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish celebration known as the "Festival of Lights," runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 this year.

Typically, the holiday is commemorated with the lighting of the menorah, prayer, gifts, games and traditional foods. And if you want to join in the celebration with other members of the community, there are plenty of events happening around Tampa Bay.

8 Crazy Nights - The Wheelhouse restaurant in St. Pete is hosting a celebration on each night of Hanukkah with themed drinks and Jewish-inspired fare.

Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.– Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. at 7220 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Chanukah in the City - Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg is hosting its 19th annual free celebration featuring a menorah lighting, aerialist show, music, donuts and latkes.

Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at North Straub Park, St. Petersburg

20s+30s Chanukah Party - Congregation Schaarai Zedek is celebrating the fifth night of Chanukah with a latke bar, sufganiyot, Chanukah-related activities, raffle and a Chanukiah lighting.

Dec. 2 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at 3303 W. Swann Ave., Tampa

Lightning Jewish Heritage Night - The Tampa Bay Lightning are celebrating Hanukkah as they take on the St. Louis Blues. The event features a free kosher meal, collectible Lightning menorah pin and a pregame menorah lighting on the plaza.

Dec. 2 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Amalie Arena

Pop-up Hanukkah at the Green -Temple Emanu-El and Community Day School is taking over The Green at UTC (University Town Center) for a celebration featuring traditional foods, Hanukkah manicures, storytime, olive oil tasting, entertainment, and special appearances.

Dec. 4 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at 127 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Chase the Dreidel 5K - Runners chase after a life-sized dreidel as it spins along the streets of St. Petersburg. Registrants receive a race shirt and a super potato latke buffet.

Dec 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Congregation B’nai Israel, 300 58th St. N, St. Petersburg

Chanukah on Ice- Enjoy free ice skating along with a Crypto-Menorah lighting, music, doughnuts, latkes, balloons, and a Poppit dreidel fidget toy for kids.

Dec. 5 from 5:15 - 7:15 p.m. at Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater