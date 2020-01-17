TAMPA, Fla. — We've all got phones and chances are, you check yours multiple times a day.

It turns out, using your phone can lead to injury. Enough injuries for it to be studied by medical researchers. A new study says that over the past 20 years, injuries related to cellphone use are increasing. The study found people were injuring their head and neck.

Half of those head and neck injuries came from distracted cellphone use and the other half were use-related injuries.

"Age group distributions showed that most injuries associated with cell phone user distraction occurred among individuals aged 13 to 29 years," the study says.

Using your cellphone can also harm your posture, leading to more serious issues. “Prolonged smart phone usage causes faulty posture such as forward neck posture, slouched posture, or rounded shoulders. Sustained forward neck posture can cause injury to the structure of the cervical and lumbar spine, as well as ligaments. These structural problems caused by faulty posture can also lead to respiratory dysfunction,” found another study.

There are easy ways to correct some of the posture problems your phone is creating. We talked to the owner of Zoe Yoga Lifestyle, Dina Georgoulis, to get some at-home or at-work moves. Her first tip is to just hold your phone higher. Instead of holding it in your lap or at your chest and learning over to look at it, hold your phone higher in line with your eyes.

One move you can do is bound fingers arm pose. You'll first sit in a chair, making sure your feet are are planted firmly on the ground. You can use blocks or books if needed. Interlock your fingers in front of you, rotate your palms and wrists away from you. Extend your arms toward the ceiling. Repeat again with your fingers interlaced the other way.

