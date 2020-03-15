ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Arriving soon to your mailbox -- the 2020 Census.

For the first time, some people will receive an invitation to fill out the census online instead of filling out and mailing back a packet.

Leaders in Pinellas County have created a census committee to #MakePinellasCount. That includes stationing people at libraries and community centers from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs to help people fill out the online census.

This list has locations of facilities that have designated computers for the census.

You are required by law to fill out the census, but the information you provide will be confidential. You'll be asked for: the names of the people living in your household, their ages, sex and race; and if the household is owned or rented.

The census determines how many representatives you have in your state legislature and congress. It also helps the government determine how much money to spend on things like roads, schools, public transportation and emergency services in your community.

If you don't receive a census or an invitation to fill one out online in the mail, the U.S. Census Bureau says you can complete it by phone as well.

