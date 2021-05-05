Gator found with eyes, mouth taped in Central Florida

A $1,500 reward is being offered to find the person behind the incident.

LONGWOOD, Fla — The search is on for the person who taped an alligator's mouth and eyes shut in Central Florida.

A woman by the name of Barbara Thornton discovered the gator in a canal by the Wekiva River back in April. She and her husband turned to social media to spread the word, according to WESH.

The Thorntons eventually contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but neighbors who saw the Thorntons' post offered to help as well, putting up a $500 reward to catch the person who was behind the incident.

According to WKMG, the Orlando attraction Gatorland is also offering a reward. The park is offering an additional $1,000 to whoever can find the person responsible.

A spokesperson from Gatorland said it's normal for reptile handlers to cover the eyes of alligators in order to make them feel safe. However, they said it's not okay to tape both eyes and mouth.

Alligator found with mouth bound, eyes covered in Longwood https://t.co/v9j7DL4IYy — WESH 2 News (@WESH) May 5, 2021