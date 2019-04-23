TAMPA, Fla. — 10News and our community partners are teaming up to feed families in need this summer. And, we're asking for your help!

As many as 250,000 children deal with hunger in the Tampa Bay area. That's one in four kids who sometimes go hungry. The risk of children not having enough to eat only grows during the summer months when they have less access to meals at school. We want to do something about it.

You can help!

10News, Feeding Tampa Bay, All Faiths Food Bank, Publix, Sonny’s BBQ, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are working together to get food to families in need. Local businesses, churches, charities, and individual people can all help by donating cereal to our "Cereal for Summer" campaign.

10News is encouraging you to start your own community collection site and get your employees and customers involved. If we all work together, we can gather lots of food to keep kids from going hungry!

Click here to register your campaign!

What can I donate?

Dry cereal (Think nutritious!)

Breakfast bars

Oatmeal

Granola

Want to donate cash instead? Click here.

When and where is the cereal drive?

The campaign is underway now and runs through May 19. You will see collection boxes at 10News, around town and at most Sonny’s BBQ restaurants.

You can drop off donations at our 10News studios during business hours. You can find us at 11450 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg. Additionally, donations will be accepted at Feeding Tampa Bay, which is located at 4702 Transport Drive #6 in Tampa.

Beginning May 11, you can buy cereal and donate it at any local Publix store.

If you have a very large amount of donations, you may qualify for a pickup. For pickup options, call Gaby Garayar at Feeding Tampa Bay (813-254-1190 x 213) or email ggarayar@feedingtampabay.org. Make sure you reference Cereal for Summer.

Click here to find the collection site nearest to you.

We want to recognize you!

10News will be reporting extensively on Cereal for Summer every step of the way. There are opportunities for mentions on newscasts, our website and on social media.

A large number of boxes at your business makes for great video in our newscasts. The more involved you are (taking selfies while donating boxes, etc.), the easier it will be for 10News to promote you on Facebook and Twitter. To spread the word about what you're doing use these hash tags: #CerealForSummer and #FeedingTampaBay.

Have questions?

If you have any questions, please contact Gaby Garayar or Kathryn Bursch.

Gaby Garayar

ggarayar@feedingtampabay.org

813-254-1190 ext 213

Kathryn Bursch

kbursch@wtsp.com

727-577-8508

►10News cares! Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more community campaigns like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.