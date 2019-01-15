TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff Chad Chronister has become a well-known face in the Tampa area. He was sworn in again to serve as the Sheriff of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office Tuesday afternoon.

Chronister was originally appointed by Gov. Rick Scott as the top law enforcement officer and was elected by the county on November 6, 2018.

A veteran law enforcement officer, Chronister has been with the sheriff's office since 1992.

He studied and received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in criminology at St. Leo University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

He serves as the co-chairman of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force of Region IV in Tampa Bay.

Chronister credits his family and faith for his success.

