The 17-year-old had a seizure on the way to volleyball tournament back in January, and was later diagnosed with brain cancer.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Chandler volleyball team is providing a big assist for a teammate in her time of need.

On Jan. 14, 17-year-old Journey Tucker got a seizure while on her way to a volleyball tournament in Tennessee. Weeks later she was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“It's physically draining. There's just times where I feel like my head's gonna explode,” said Tucker. “Very scary for me.”

She knew her teammates at Spiral Volleyball in Chandler had her back, but she never imagined their love for her extended beyond the court.

“I'm just so grateful for them. Even though I haven't been able to play with them for such a long time, they've just helped me through this through thick and thin,” said Tucker.

After Tucker was diagnosed with brain cancer, her 18 UA teammates at Spiral Volleyball started a GoFundMe to help her family financially.

Her mother, Candice Crudder, says she stopped working full-time to take care of Tucker.

“They always say that it takes a village to raise a child and they are definitely our village,” said Crudder.

Donations are pouring in from her opponents in the game and the community at Verrado High School. Many people are also dropping off meals for the family.

“The money shouldn’t be something that she also needs to worry about,” said Zaria Hakeem, Tucker’s teammate.

“We are fighting for her,” said Arlette Acosta, another one of Tucker’s teammates.

Tucker’s mother is grateful for the support. Especially since it’s not the family’s first time dealing with brain cancer.

In 2014, Tucker’s older sister Aleya passed away from brain cancer at 14 years old. Aleya’s tumor was caught too late. But luckily, Tucker’s was found early.

“I feel very secure in Phoenix Children's Hospital and that neurosurgical team there,” said Crudder.

Tucker will have surgery on March 9 in hopes of removing her malignant tumor. We will keep you updated on her recovery.

