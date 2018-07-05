TAMPA, Fla. -- Urban development is rapidly changing the face of the city and this weekend, a massive new park four times the size of Curtis Hixon will open to the public.

The $25 million, 25-acre Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will boast a river center, boathouse, playgrounds and sports courts.

To celebrate the grand opening, "Third Eye Blind" will be headlining Riverfront Rock on Saturday.

More: Changing Face of Tampa: Winners and losers in the push for redevelopment

The city is also redeveloping dozens of acres of land near the park. Thousands have been relocated from public housing to make it happen.

But the city promises they will have a place to return to once the new developments are complete.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP