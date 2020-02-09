Police say Chantel Jefferson is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police say a 36-year-old woman has not been seen since her husband dropped her off at the Amtrak station in Atlanta on Aug. 18.

Chantel Jefferson's husband reported her missing on Wednesday. He tells police that he spoke to her when she arrived in New York -- and for "several days" afterward.

Jefferson has not been in contact with her husband since Aug. 28.

Police say Jefferson is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.