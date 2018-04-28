POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- After a crash left a semi-truck driver with serious injuries, police have identified the owner of the horse at fault for the crash.

Christopher Fears is still recovering from the April 4 crash. He fractured part of his spine and has lacerations on his face and chest.

“It was devastating. It was the worst sight I ever saw,” Christopher’s mother Marilyn said as she described seeing him at the hospital.

Fears was driving on State Road 33 North of Polk City around 4 a.m. when a horse walked in front of a semi-truck going in the opposite direction. In-dash camera video from Fears’ truck, you can see that driver hit the horse, sending it flying toward Fears’ semi-truck.

**Warning: Photos are graphic and some may find them to be disturbing.**

With further information, Polk deputies found the owner of the horse and the wife of the owner positively identified the horse she said had been missing.

The horse was allowed to freely roam the unsecured property and the actions of the owner were deemed 'negligent' and 'led to a serious traffic accident.'

The owner of the horse faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Permitting Livestock to Run at Large/Stray.

