Charles Moose, history-making police chief who led manhunt during DC sniper attacks, dies in Florida

He reportedly passed away at his Palm Harbor home in the Tampa Bay area.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Charles Moose, who became the Portland Police Bureau's first Black police chief in 1993, has died in the Tampa Bay area at the age of 68.

Moose was chief of PPB from 1993-1999, but he is best known for his role in the DC-area sniper attacks investigation in the early 2000s.

10 Tampa Bay sister-station KGW spoke with former PPB chief, Derrick Foxworth, who worked with Moose.

"It was hard to learn of his passing, it really was. I look at everything that is here and I know he had a part of it," said Foxworth as he stood outside of PPB's North Precinct in Northeast Portland.

Moose's wife, Sandy, announced his death in a Facebook post on Thanksgiving. She wrote in part, "Right now, I can't think much beyond I need a plan to celebrate this man: my best friend since 1982. He meant so much to so many, I'm at a loss... Godspeed Charles."

According to the Washington Post, Moose died while watching football at home. The newspaper said he lived in Palm Harbor.

In Portland, Foxworth said Moose inspired his fellow police officers.

"His leadership style, the way that he really strongly believed in it, he personified it. It did change a lot of us. He changed the culture," Foxworth said.

He said Moose leaves behind a legacy, one that includes his important work around community policing in Portland. The general idea of the concept is to protect the community by creating relationships and connection with people.

Foxworth remembers Moose playing Michael Jackson's song, "Man in the Mirror" at work. He said the former chief wanted his team to hear the lyrics and to realize they could make a difference.

"Charles always said don't go along to get along. Don't compromise your values," remembered Foxworth.

His colleagues at the bureau also took time to remember Moose. On Twitter, Sgt. Pete Simpson remembered Moose as his first chief who handed him his first badge. Simpson described Moose saying he was, "tough as nails but also kind."

Chief Charles A. Moose was my first Chief, handing me my first badge. Tough as nails but also kind. He was larger than life to a young police officer and I was honored to work for him.



Rest in Peace Chief. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4rN5k6bQBF — Sgt. Pete Simpson (@SgtPeteSimpson) November 26, 2021

Foxworth said during his time in Portland, a lot people often saw the serious side of Moose, but he had a sense of humor.

Current Police Chief Chuck Lovell tweeted too, saying he feels connected to Moose, “...as he was the first African-American chief, a champion of community policing and led the bureau during challenging times.”

I am deeply saddened by the death of Chief Charles Moose last night, who led PPB in the 1990s. I feel connected to Chief Moose as he was the first African-American Chief, a champion of community policing and led the Bureau during challenging times. — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) November 26, 2021

Foxworth said Moose was also known for implementing the crisis response team, a diverse group of people who would help police de-escalate situations and be a bridge to the community.

After serving in Portland, Moose became chief of Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland from 1999-2003. During his time with the bureau, he led the effort to arrest two men behind the sniper shootings that killed 10 people in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in October 2002. Moose later went on to write a book called "Three Weeks in October: The Manhunt for the Serial Sniper", which recounts his experience working on the case.

The Montgomery County Police Department sent condolences to Moose's family and friends in a post on Facebook Friday morning.

"We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose," said Marcus Jones, the current police chief of Montgomery County. "He was a great leader and led our department through the DC Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends."