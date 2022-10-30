Crash kills 4 in northwest Georgia, including 3 high school students, district says

GSP say the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. One other died at the hospital.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead, including three Chattooga High School student athletes, the district confirmed.

Around 12:36 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Ga. Hwy. 114 where an Audi lost control and flipped.

Authorities say the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were transported where another died at the hospital. A female passenger remains in critical condition.

"Heartbroken is the only word that comes to mind as we have lost 3 of our own," the school's football team wrote on social media. "Please pray for the families and friends."

Heartbroken is the only word that comes to mind as we have lost 3 of our own. Please pray for the families and friends. We are One Tribe. Posted by Chattooga Indian Football on Sunday, October 30, 2022

The school said they will have counselors on campus to support students and staff on Tuesday.

In a statement, Chattooga County School District superintendent Jared Hosmer said the following:

"I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed the life of four people, three of which are Chattooga High School students. Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee."

11Alive has reached out to the school district to learn more about the students whose lives were lost.

The Georgia State Patrol and the county coroner said they will not release any names or ages until all of next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.