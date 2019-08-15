TAMPA, Fla. — Weather conditions in the northeast are causing flight problems in Tampa.

Tampa International Airport reported more than 120 delays and more than a dozen cancellations Thursday evening.

The airport is urging passengers to check with their airlines to make sure they have the latest flight information.

Click here to search by your flight number, travel city or airline.

You can get the latest forecast by clicking here. For interactive radar that can show you what you might expect on your flight path, try clicking here.

