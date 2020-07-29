Police: Hazardous material crews respond to chemical spill in Winter Haven

People are asked to avoid the area of Borden Dairy.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Fire and Polk County Hazardous Material teams are at Borden Dairy, located at 1000 6th St SW, in Winter Haven, responding to a chemical spill.

Winter Haven Police say the spill happened around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, Borden's safety team had isolated the spill and employees were evacuating the building.

Police say one employee had a slight exposure to the spill but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The public isn't in danger and there weren't any other evacuations in the surrounding areas.

Police say the chemical is possibly a cleaning solution, but the exact solution isn't known at this time.

Winter Haven Fire officials are still on scene going through the building thoroughly to ensure the leak is completely shut off and there are no other leaks.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

