Chick-fil-A rolls out new milkshake flavor, brings back spicy sandwich

ATLANTA — Fall is in the air at Chick-fil-A and for the first time in four years, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain is rolling out a new milkshake flavor.
The Autumn Spice Milkshake combines its popular Icedream with cinnamon and crunchy pieces of brown sugar cookies, they said.
Returning to the menu is a spicy chicken sandwich that was a seasonal item in 2021. They announced that the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is back.
The spicy grilled chicken is served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. They offer a cilantro lime sauce that was developed specifically for it, they said.
Unfortunately, it sounds like both the milkshake and the sandwich are only available for a "limited time," according to a news release.
