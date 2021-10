It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are on the scene of a shooting Friday morning at Chick-fil-A.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Detectives say an argument between a group of people inside the restaurant led to one person being shot in the leg.