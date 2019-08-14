CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a health advisory for the mosquito-borne West Nile virus in Citrus County after several chickens tested positive for the virus.

The department said it has noticed an increase in certain parts of the county.

Several sentinel chicken flocks have tested positive, which the department says could cause an increased risk of transmission to humans. Surveillance and prevention efforts have been increased in response.

According to the CDC, most people with West Nile virus don't develop any symptoms. Some people get fevers, headaches, body aches, joint pains, rashes or diarrhea. They might also start vomiting. In more severe cases, symptoms may include neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, paralysis and even a coma.

People over the age of 60 are at a greater risk of developing complications.

While there are no specific vaccines or treatments, pain relievers can help -- as can supportive treatments at hospitals, where patients may be given fluids and special nursing care.

The department offers the following advice to stop mosquitoes from multiplying:

Drain excess waters in containers such as garbage cans and buckets

Get rid of old tires or other things not being used

Empty birdbaths and water bowls for pets at least once or twice a week

Protect and cover boats and vehicles from rain with tarps which don't keep water

Keep swimming pools in good condition with the right amount of chlorine and empty went not in use.

How to protect yourself from mosquitoes:

Wear long-sleeve and protective clothing when outside around areas of mosquitoes

Use mosquito repellent on skin and clothing as needed

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes from going inside your home

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.