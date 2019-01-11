TRINITY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is responding after reports of a child being hit by a car in Trinity on the evening of Halloween.
The child was hit at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Lake Blanche in Trinity, fire rescue said in a tweet.
The child was under the age of 10 and had "extreme lacerations" to the head, a spokesperson with Pasco Fire Rescue told 10News.
The child has been flown to a nearby hospital.
Stay with 10News for further detail on this developing story.
