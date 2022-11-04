HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home

Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the home on a report of a child who fell into a nearby body of water. First responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures before the child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities did not specify how the child ended up in the body of water or where the parents were during the incident. The child had autism, the sheriff's office reports.