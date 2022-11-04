Child 'okay' after falling over at DeSantis bill signing in Tampa

Gov. DeSantis walked over to make sure everything was all right.

TAMPA, Fla. — A young man is doing "okay" after falling over during a press conference Monday in Tampa where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7065 into law, governor spokesperson Christina Pushaw confirmed.

It happened when former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy was speaking. Dungy paused, noticing the commotion.

Video shows DeSantis walking toward a group of people that were surrounding a young man who was on the ground at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility.

DeSantis stands there for a few moments to make sure everything is okay. Moments later, the boy is helped up to his feet and Dungy says it's a "good sign."

You could hear DeSantis say the young man "locked his knees up a little bit" and fell over.