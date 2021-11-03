10-year-old boy hit, killed while crossing Florida highway

Troopers say the child was trying to cross the road.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed after a car hit him while crossing a busy Florida highway, Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to FHP, at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, a 1998 Ford Escort was driving on County Road 318 in Marion County. The young boy was walking along the highway waiting to cross around the same time, troopers say.

Once traffic passed, FHP says the boy tried to cross the highway. The driver of the car attempted to avoid him but unfortunately collided with the boy, according to troopers. The car would drive off the shoulder and crash into several mailboxes and trees.

Troopers say the child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.