Children can get $2 meal at Winn-Dixie, Harvey's as part of effort to end food insecurity

A new “Break from Hunger” program hopes to provide accessible, healthy meal options for children on the First Coast.
Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, says now through Labor Day, customers and associates ages 17 and younger can purchase a specially prepared “Student Summer Lunch Pack” meal box for only $2.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children across the United States may experience food insecurity.
The meal box will be available at any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie deli department.
Customers can simply request a “Student Summer Lunch Pack” from the deli at any local store.
The SEG Gives Foundation will also donate $1 to Feeding America for each purchase of a “Break from Hunger” meal, with the goal to donate the equivalent of one million meals into the community in partnership with Feeding America network food banks.
Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “The challenges that our communities have faced during these past few years have magnified the struggle of many families to feed their children during the summer months. Through our ‘Break from Hunger’ program and continued partnership with Feeding America, we aim to provide children with the nutritious food they need for a healthy life."