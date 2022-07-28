Children can get $2 meal at Winn-Dixie, Harvey's as part of effort to end food insecurity

Customers and associates ages 17 and younger can purchase a specially prepared “Student Summer Lunch Pack” meal box for only $2.

A new “Break from Hunger” program hopes to provide accessible, healthy meal options for children on the First Coast.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, says now through Labor Day, customers and associates ages 17 and younger can purchase a specially prepared “Student Summer Lunch Pack” meal box for only $2.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children across the United States may experience food insecurity.

The meal box will be available at any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie deli department.

Customers can simply request a “Student Summer Lunch Pack” from the deli at any local store.

The SEG Gives Foundation will also donate $1 to Feeding America for each purchase of a “Break from Hunger” meal, with the goal to donate the equivalent of one million meals into the community in partnership with Feeding America network food banks.