Yes, Christmas looks and feels different this year. Celebrate carefully.

Holiday dinners are more distant this time around.

Chances are Christmas 2020 looks and feels different in your home this year. But even that is something we all share.

In a year when even NORAD’s Santa tracker shows jolly old St. Nick donning a mask, you know things are going to be a little unusual.

Chances are your present pile is a little more subdued. Holiday dinners - more distant.

But public health experts say with technology and a little planning, we can still preserve lots of family traditions.

“Do as much as you can to replicate what the typical is,” says psychologist Michael Levine. “So, send along a schedule. A shared menu. Music playlist. Tune in to the same TV channels. Play virtual games.”

The CDC says the safest way to celebrate the holiday is with those who live within your own home.

But if you are hosting visitors, try limiting the number of guests; and if possible, keep the celebration outdoors. Wear and provide extra masks and sanitizer. And keep the volume down on any holiday music to avoid shouting.

If you're on your own this Christmas, “Decorate your home,” Klein suggests. “Get yourself something nice. Like a gift. Maybe grab a pint of your favorite holiday ice cream. Watch your favorite holiday movie.”

A COVID-19 holiday also reminds us to be grateful for those we love and miss, good health, and new holiday traditions that might include virtual volunteer work.

“You can call older adults who are in isolation,” says Klein. “You can give career advice to high school students. You can even narrate audiobooks to people with visual impairments.”

And something very non-traditional but still highly recommended? Study up on the vaccine.

“Use this holiday as an opportunity to learn about the vaccines,” says Dr. Joseph Chang. “Ask all of the questions that you want to ask. Because, pretty soon, after the new year, the public will now be able to get the vaccine.”

And, if you’re just not feeling into it, experts say that’s OK too.

This year, you might want to consider postponing your holiday celebration until the spring, when the vaccine is likely more available, and all of us will have more opportunities to celebrate together.

If you do have guests in your home, or travel this holiday season, experts say it’s also important to get tested. Usually waiting about 3 to 5 days is about the right amount of time.

During that period, the CDC suggests you should also limit nonessential activities to avoid possibly spreading the virus to others.

What other people are reading right now: