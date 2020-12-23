Here are Christmas Eve worship services for the Tampa Bay area

Services this year will look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla — It's something we have heard all year long -- blank is going to look different this year. Whether that means going virtual or replanning an entire event, 2020 has seen it all.

That applies to many Christmas Eve services being offered across the Tampa Bay area as well. Some churches are opting to stream online, and others will hold services outside and require social distancing.

Here is a list of services that will be offered:

Pinellas County

Seminole Heights United Methodist Church - Christmas Eve Eve Dinner FB LIVE

Christmas Eve Eve Dinner Church at Home is for everyone!

Bring your favorite holiday treats and cocoa, and join Pastor Tiffania and Shiree at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 for an interactive time of fun and a telling of the Christmas story, just right for kids and people of all ages!

There will not be a Zoom live for this event, but you can chat with us during the Facebook Live broadcast.

More information can be found here.

Northwood Presbyterian Church- Virtual Christmas Eve Worship Service

December 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Northwood will offer one Thursday evening, Christmas Eve Service which will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. on the church’s website and Facebook page. Large gatherings and in-person worship continues to be suspended until further notice to protect our most vulnerable members and their families during the current high rate of transmission of COVID-19.

The live stream can be found here.

Clearwater First Church of the Nazarene - Outdoor Christmas Eve Service

Dec. 24, 2020, 7-7:45 p.m.

Join Clearwater First Church of the Nazarene for its Outdoor Christmas Eve Service (also streaming to Facebook Live). A very special tradition with Christmas Carols and the Christmas story in a beautiful outdoor setting. Invite your friends, family and neighbors. They will monitor current guidelines and allow for social distancing. In case of inclement weather - the service will take place in the sanctuary.

More information can be found here.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in Williams Park, St. Petersburg

Dec. 24, 6:00 p.m. - Thu Dec 24, 7:30 p.m.

Historic Williams Park, 350 2nd Avenue North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

First Unity Spiritual Campus offers a sacred time and space for all to come together on Dec. 24th, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in Williams Park downtown St. Petersburg at 6 p.m.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is one of its 'standing room only' services with people spilling out into the lobby and Parking lot. This year they are Celebrating in the Park, to allow all of St. Petersburg to join in and enjoy this sacred spiritual experience.

Hillsborough County

The River at Tampa Bay Church (In-person)

Head over to the River at Tampa Bay Church on Thursday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve at The River. Bring your friends and family and worship the true reason for the season—Jesus Christ! Cookies and cocoa will be served prior to the service.

Hot Cocoa & Cookies at 6 p.m, service starts at 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - Horizon Church (Held Outside)

Dec. 24, 2020, from 5 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Here are a few things you can expect: the worship service will be outdoors and socially distant, attendees will sing songs of the Christmas season, Pastor Erica will preach from the Bible about how light shines in the darkness at Christmas and will close the service in candlelight.

More information can be found here.

Port Tampa United Methodist- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service (In-person)

Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. will be the traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. Masks are required. Candle lighting will take place in the courtyard at the end of the service.

Where: 6914 S De Soto St, Tampa, FL

More information can be found here.

Christmas Eve at Bay Hope Church (In-person)

The church says it will remain safe, sanitized, and spacious and looks forward to seeing people in-person and online. In consideration of the public health concerns related to COVID-19, it will recommend that attendees stay six feet away from others, wash their hands for 20 seconds, wear a face mask if possible, and stay home if they're not feeling well.

More information can be found here.

West Broad Street Baptist Church (In-person)

Candlelight, Communion and Carols. Come worship on Christmas Eve. This is hour-long service starts at 6 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Radiant Church Heights Location (In-person)

One-Hour Christmas Eve Candle Light Service

Come celebrate the birth of Christ at a 1-hour candlelight Christmas Eve Service! Service times at the Heights location are 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Seats are limited, so arrive early.

More information can be found here.

