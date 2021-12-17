Christmas comes early for kids in Tampa after local non-profit donates bikes

Mayor Jane Castor teamed up with the non-profit to surprise local kids.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of kids across the bay area were surprised with bikes for Christmas.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor teamed up with the non-profit onbikes for Friday's event. The mayor rode down the streets of Tampa on a 50-foot Gasparilla parade float, loaded with bikes to hand out.

Organizers say they spent a year and a half preparing.

"We had 2,000 volunteers join us at Amalie Arena to build the bicycles," said Joel Gormon with onbikes. "Now we get to do the part that really matters, now we're giving the bicycles out".

For some of them, it was their first time riding a bike.

"I'm thankful that people are blessing me," said one of the children.

To date, the organization has given out 7,375 bikes to at-risk kids.