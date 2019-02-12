ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s the holiday season and some Christmas “Miracle” has made its way down in the Bay Area.

A popular Christmas themed pop-up bar called “Miracle” is serving up holiday cocktails across the country and they have returned to Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails in St. Petersburg.

“Miracle is essentially a month-long Christmas cocktail bar pop up,” owner of Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, Jarrett Sabatini said. “And so Miracle takes over Intermezzo.”

“Miracle” started back in New York City in 2014 at Mace Cocktail Bar.

“And so when they were opening up, they decided to decorate the space in all Christmas gear,” Sabatini said. “And it became this sort of overnight sensation in New York and every year since then, they’ve invited other bars to join in and they sort of like pick you to represent Miracle and good cocktail culture in that community. They chose Intermezzo to be the Tampa Bay version.”

There are more than 90 pop-up locations nationwide, including Intermezzo, participating in the holiday event. The location is decked out with quirky holiday mugs, festive décor, and a full seasonal menu.

Miracle at Mezzo started on Black Friday, Nov. 23, and runs through New Year’s Eve. It will continue with a calendar of events throughout the month of December.

Owner Jarrett Sabatini is adding more events with Miracles to keep the holiday spirit going.

They will kick off their season event with the “World’s Largest Ugly Sweater Party” on Dec. 2. You can visit Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails on Facebook to see the list of events. Intermezzo is located at 1111 Central Avenue, Saint Petersburg, Florida 33705.

