2 Tampa non-profits collect over 400 Christmas toys using social media, word-of-mouth

The groups plan on dropping off the toys at Springs Domestic Violence Center and Joshua House for Teens over the weekend and early next week.

TAMPA, Fla. — Over 400 Christmas toys were gathered and collected Thursday night at Rose Bar in South Tampa after two local non-profits joined hands.

Joyful laughter and smiling faces were captured in photos as members from V & G Love Foundation and Circle of Voices Inc. held up toys that would soon make their way to the hands of children at the Springs Domestic Violence Center and Joshua House for Teens over the weekend and early next week.

Founders of the V & G Love Foundation, Vickie Love and Gyliane Turner wrote in a statement that they have given "toy drives in New York and Tampa with a goal of providing toys for children in need, homeless, struggling with mental health challenges and in domestic violence situations."

While this was the sixth year Love and Turner held their toy drive in Tampa, this was the first year for the newly arrived foundation, Circle of Voices Inc., which was originally founded in New York City in the early 1990s.

"Last night, I welted up as they, people that were volunteers, helped load my car," Kaz Mitchell, the founder of the Florida's branch of Circle of Voices Inc. said, in part, when asked if the number of toys exceeded the group's expectation. "It was so significant."

Mitchell detailed Circle of Voices Inc. as being an arts organization that presents social expressionism through performances.

"We found that community concerns resonate with a bigger impact through song, stories, music and more," Mitchell wrote in a statement.

She noted that the group also offered affordable healthcare help, HIV testing and other health resources.

Only being based in the Tampa area for one month, Mitchell said the collaborative group was able to get the word out about the drive through social media and word-of-mouth. However, she said they hope that next year they'll have a designated drop-off location for the toys.

"We basically used technology," Mitchell said. "We text people. We emailed people. We used social media to let people know what things were happening."

Both groups are already looking forward to collaborating again and possibly over different initiatives.