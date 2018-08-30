TAMPA -- A woman says she is lucky to be alive after a chunk of plaster fell nearly 19 stories from the top of the historic Floridan Hotel in downtown Tampa Tuesday night.

Pamela Papasov, 32, was attending a political rally on election night for Attorney General candidate Ashley Moody when she stepped outside.

Papasov says she heard a loud boom but can’t remember much after that.

It turns out that a huge chunk of plaster from the top corner of the hotel’s roof fell, landing just inches away from Papasov.

She was still at the hospital for observation on Thursday.

At the hotel, code enforcement has been looking at the situation. They have determined that there aren’t any structural issues with the hotel, but that there are potentially more problems with the facade.

The city has ordered the hotel to undergo an engineering inspection.

The owners of the property say they are doing that and more.

They are installing scaffolding to protect the rest of the sidewalk. Then, they say they will add even more scaffolding to examine the entire exterior of the century old structure.

People who walk in the area say it’s incredibly fortunate that no one was more seriously hurt.

Papasov says she feels fortunate, too. She has a four-week-old baby boy at home, and can’t wait to get back to him.

A few inches in one direction, or perhaps a couple of minutes earlier, she believes she could’ve been killed.

