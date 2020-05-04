ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gov. DeSantis’ latest executive order allows for people to gather at churches as long as people practice social distancing , and many churches in Tampa Bay got creative in how they worshipped.

At Grace Luthern Church, even though traditional services were canceled, parishioners could still come by to observe Palm Sunday.

"The church building is open so throughout the morning people can come in and spend some time in prayer, reflecting," Pastor John Hillmer said.

Hillmer said they let people in individually, and everyone in the church had to stay 10 feet apart.

"We have a head usher and no more than ten enter the sanctuary at one time," he said.

Other churches opted for a different approach.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay held a service online but decided not to have an in-person Palm Sunday sermon.

Howard-Browne was arrested last week after Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he held a packed service last weekend. The pastor said in a statement that the charges were “trumped up” and the “drama surrounding” his arrest was unnecessary.

Other local churches opted decided to hold small services. Apostle Luis Negron said last week that he would allow ten people at a time in for a Palm Sunday service, but worried that if he held an online-only service, he would be leaving some people out.

"Believe or not there are people who don't have Facebook, who don't have Instagram, or just don't want it. So, it's hard to get them back on it, because they are so used to coming to a physical building," he said.

And at Grace Lutheran Church, Hillmer said they made the choice not to have their normal service out of respect for their members.

"Love God and love your neighbor and we love our neighbor by not having services," he said.

Hillmer said Grace Luthern hasn’t decided yet exactly what they will do for Easter Sunday but says they will not hold their traditional service. They are posting updates on their Facebook page.

