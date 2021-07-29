The Missing: Cieha Taylor vanished in 2020. Her car was running and her cell phone was left behind

Her mother says that while authorities have no leads in the case, she believes foul play was involved in her daughter's disappearance.

Cieha Taylor, 28, disappeared on Feb. 6, 2020. Her black Toyota Solara was found on the side of the road in Plant City. The car was still running with her purse and debit card still inside and her cell phone on the pavement nearby.

“I hate when I say it because I’m her mother I know her better than anyone. There was foul play. We spoke all the time,” said her mother Canitha Taylor.

When Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies found Cieha’s car they turned it off and moved it out of the way thinking the driver would return. Days later, when she didn’t turn up they started to look.

“The sheriff’s office has done extensive searching and brought in cadaver dogs. They talked to her boyfriend and friends. There are no new leads. There’s no information,” said Taylor.

No one is suspected in the case. Her mother says it’s the not knowing that breaks her heart.

“You have that half a second and you wake up and it’s not real it’s like she’s not missing immediately you go back to it’s a recurring nightmare that I’m living every day. Not knowing is worse than knowing whatever the unknown is," she said.

"The best way to describe this as a mother. When you’re connected to a child by DNA and you truly love them missing them is like missing a limb off your body. It’s like a gaping wound. I would rather know than not know," she said.

